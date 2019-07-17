Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Priyanka Gandhi joins ‘#SareeTwitter’ with throwback pic from wedding day

Priyanka Gandhi joins ‘#SareeTwitter’ with throwback pic from wedding day
July 17
16:22 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Posting a throwback photograph from the day of her wedding, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday joined a long list of women sharing their favourite saree pictures on Twitter.

‘#Saree Twitter’ has been trending on the microblogging website, which is flooded with posts from women all over.

Joining the trend, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree.
“Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter,” she tweeted with her photograph.

She was flooded with anniversary wishes following the tweet, prompting her to clarify that her wedding anniversary is in February.

“Thanks for all the anniversary wishes…but it’s just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!” Priyanka Gandhi said on the microblogging site.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, she also tagged her husband Robert Vadra and added, “You can still take me out for dinner”.

Congress’ Nagma, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP’s Nupur Sharma are some of the other women politicians who have posted there favourite pictures in sarees as part of the ‘#SareeTwitter’ trend. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.