Why Children Education Plans have become an absolute necessity? Expectant couples have a huge task at their hands, as they need to think about their childâ€™s welfare and future before it steps into this amazing world. Successful parenting is...

PM Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai on tech, work culture NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the...

SC refuses to entertain plea on cancelling Amarnath Yatra NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it cannot enter into the domain of the executive and district administration, as it declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction...

How the pandemic has hit Ola, Uber hard in India NEW DELHI: Before the world realised the enormity of Covid-19 repercussions, ride-hailing companies Ola and Uber just appeared set for a long drive of fast-paced growth. After covering most major...

Sharad Pawar should join NDA, says Athawale NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to join the NDA. Athawale said that this...

Mumbai Covid-19 doubling rate is 50 days, highest in India MUMBAI: In a significant landmark, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved a doubling-rate of 50 days for Covid-19 cases, a top official said here on Monday. This was possible...

11 US soldiers in S.Korea test COVID-19 positive SEOUL: Eleven more American service members newly assigned to South Korea have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the US military said on Monday, amid rising concerns about increases in...

Priyanka Gandhi steps in to pacify sulking Pilot NEW DELHI: To diffuse the political crisis in Rajasthan and pacify a sulking Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stepped in to keep the house in order. Sources...

Travancore royal family’s rights in Padmanabhaswamy temple affairs upheld NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in the affairs of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple of Thiruvananthapuram. A bench headed by U.U. Lalit...

Our doors are open for Pilot and his MLAs: Surjewala JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that the party has kept its doors open for Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and his MLAs. Addressing the media...

Indian-American wins New Jersey Republican primary WASHINGTON: Businessman Rik Mehta has become the first Indian-American to win the Republican primary for New Jersey’s Senate seat, it was reported. Mehta, a business executive with a law degree...

All eyes on Congress meeting in Jaipur NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, senior leaders of the Congress are keeping an eye on the legislature party meeting to be held in Jaipur on Monday. The...

Pilot is not responding to calls: Raj Cong in-charge NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party’s Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not...

Fauci sidelined by WH despite COVID-19 surge: Report WASHINGTON: Despite his leading role in the US’ fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci has been sidelined by the White House, according to a...

South Africa bans alcohol sales again to combat Covid-19 JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has introduced new restrictions, including another ban on alcohol sales, to help contain the spread of coronavirus. A night-time curfew has been imposed, and the wearing of masks...

Pope ‘pained’ by Hagia Sophia mosque decision VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has said he’s “pained” by Turkey’s decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. Speaking at a service in the Vatican, the Roman Catholic leader...

‘COVID-19 particles can remain infectious in air for over an hr’ LONDON: Wendy Barclay, chairwoman in influenza virology at Imperial College London, has said that coronavirus particles can remain infectious in the air for more than an hour. Speaking to the BBC...

Qualcomm invests Rs 730 cr in Jio Platforms NEW DELHI: The investment spree into Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms continues, with technology major Qualcomm coming in with Rs 730 crore to pick up 0.15 per cent stake. Reliance Industries...

Godrej Properties focuses on gaining market share amid Covid crisis MUMBAI: Godrej Properties’ Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej has said the company will focus on increasing its market share in the financial year 2020-21 amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In his...