India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicates she is Congress CM candidate in UP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicates she is Congress CM candidate in UP
January 21
14:43 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a hint that she would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“Do you see anyone else’s face from the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh? You can see my face everywhere,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on being asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress.
BJP, SP and BSP have declared Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as its chief ministerial face respectively.

Moreover, it is unclear if Vadra will contest polls or not.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 UP ElectionsAkhilesh YadavAparna YadavBJPIndiaFightsCoronaMulayam Singh YadavNarendraModipoliticalPriyanka Gandhi VadraSamjwadi PartyUP 2022 ElectionsUP electionsUP Polls 2022Uttar Pradesh ElectionsYogi Adityanath
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.