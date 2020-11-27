India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farmers’ issues, asks PM to implement ‘one nation, one behaviour’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farmers’ issues, asks PM to implement ‘one nation, one behaviour’
November 27
17:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the farmers’ protest and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement “one nation, one behaviour”, apparently taking a jibe his suggestion for “one nation, one election”.

“To suppress the voice of farmers- they are being drenched in water, roads are being dug up to stop them. But the government is not ready to show them and tell them where it is written that they have the legal right of MSP. The Prime Minister, who is concerned about one country, one election, should implement one nation, one behaviour,” read the Congress leader’s tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).
Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre’s farm laws. Police deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers’ movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked.

Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested a single voters’ list for Lok Sabha, Assembly and local polls and reiterated the need for “one nation, one election” in the country.

“One nation, one election isn’t just a matter of debate, this is the need for India. Elections are held at different places every few months, the effect it has on development work is known to all. This issue needs to be studied and presiding officers can be guiding force for it,” the Prime Minister said. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian economy contracts ... - https://t.co/Gxl3FLKfvd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:44 pm

    Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border ... - https://t.co/ZFNBvg4STy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChaloMarch #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:43 pm

    Australia outscore India, take 1-0 lead in ODI series - https://t.co/2uTzvBx2Nj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustraliasCoachJustinLanger #Cricket #IndAusSeries #INDVsAUS #IndianCricketTeam #IshantSharma #JustinLanger #RohitSharma #StarBatsmanSteveSmith
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:38 pm

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla inaugurates ... - https://t.co/aHcbpioCTl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Buddhism #BuddhistMonastry #BuddhistTourismIndia #ForiegnRelations #HarshVardhanSinghShringhla #India #IndiaNepalBorderIssues #IndiaNepalTies #KPSharmaOli
    h J R

    - November 27, 2020, 12:30 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.