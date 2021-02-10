Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend kisan mahapanchayat in UP’s Saharanpur today NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing farmers protest at the Delhi borders, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to attend kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Wednesday....

Biden withdraws from Trump-era policy to track Chinese influence in American schools WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has withdrawn from Trump’s policy on tracking Chinese influence in US schools and universities, reported Daily Caller. Chuck Ross, writing for the publication, informed that the...

Discussion on Union Budget likely to begin first in Rajya Sabha, sixth time in history NEW DELHI: Departing from the usual practice, the discussion on Union Budget on Wednesday is likely to start first in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Parliament session. This is only...

I am proud ‘andolan jeevi’, says Chidambaram NEW DELHI: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe made during the Budget Session, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday called himself a proud ‘andolan jeevi’ (one who thrives...

It was andolanjeevis who helped India break free of colonial rule: Farmers’ body NEW DELHI: As the protests over the new farm laws entered the 76th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the issue in the Rajya Sabha. The word ‘andolanjeevi’...

India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 20 sees Chinooks in action BIKANER: ‘Yudh Abhyas 20’, an annual bilateral joint exercise between the Indian Army and US Army, saw Chinook helicopters in action on Tuesday. The Chinook is an American twin-engined, tandem-rotor,...

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to return to action in Road Safety World Series T20 MUMBAI: India will once again witness the legends in action as the Road Safety World Series T20 gets underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur...

I feel proud to be Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in RS NEW DELHI: Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad during his retirement speech in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday summed up his more than four-decade-old political career in few Urdu couplets and a...

Medical assistance being provided to 13 villages cut off due to Uttarakhand glacier incident: Shah NEW DELHI: Necessary supplies and medical assistance is being provided through helicopters to 13 villages in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district that have been cut off due to the glacier burst incident,...

Tips To Treat Your Digestive Issues That Are Approved by Gynaecologists Right from the beginning of pregnancy till you give birth to your little one, you need to combat plenty of health issues. Everyone enjoys their pregnancy phase as it is...

US COVID-19 cases surpass 27 million mark WASHINGTON: The United States continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19 as cumulative cases in the country has surpassed 27 million on Tuesday. According to Johns Hopkins University,...

Myanmar’s political parties reject military’s invitation to participate in government YANGON: A week after the military coup in Myanmar, the Tatmadaw (military) government invited the elected government to take part in the Tatmadaw-formed peace talks committee. However, Myanmar’s political parties...

India reports less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases, active count at 1,43,625 NEW DELHI: As many 9,110 COVID-19 cases and 14,016 discharges were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday....

Australian Open: Sumit Nagal suffers first-round loss, bows out of tournament MELBOURNE: Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal bowed out of the ongoing Australian Open on Tuesday as he suffered a first-round loss. Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis defeated Nagal 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 in...

PM Modi invites US President Biden, First Lady to visit India NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warmest congratulations to US President Joe Biden during a telephonic conversation and also took the opportunity to invite him and First lady...

PM Modi, Biden have ambitious agenda for cooperation in future: Indian envoy Sandhu WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden had a very ‘warm, wide-ranging’ conversation and have an ambitious agenda for cooperation in future, said Indian Ambassador to the...

Assam CM lays foundation stone of Wildlife Health and Research Institute at Dibrugarh GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone of the Institute of Wildlife Health and Research (IWH&R) at Dinjan, Dibrugarh on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said...

PM Modi to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today, Shehtoot dam on agenda NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss an agreement on the Shehtoot dam in India-Afghanistan summit-level talks to be held today with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani,...

Deep Sidhu held in connection with Republic Day violence case NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has on Tuesday arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital. “Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January...