Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend kisan mahapanchayat in UP’s Saharanpur today

February 10
10:57 2021
NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing farmers protest at the Delhi borders, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to attend kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Wednesday.

She will also offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple here before attending the programme.
The Congress leader is also expected to also conduct a dialogue with farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13.

Congress had earlier extended its full support to the call for ‘chakka jam’ from farmers for three hours last week. The grand old party and the other opposition parties have raised their concern against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI) 

