Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Priyanka posts video of woman being panned by policeman while filing eve-teasing complaint

Priyanka posts video of woman being panned by policeman while filing eve-teasing complaint
July 25
16:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday posted a video of a woman being panned by a policeman for wearing jewellery while she was attempting to file an eve-teasing complaint, and said the first step towards ensuring justice for women is listening to them.

She posted the video in which a woman is narrating that she was eve teased by a group of men and her brother was beaten up for protesting their remarks. In response, the police official asks the woman about her attire and bangles and locket worn by married women. He also pulls up her family.

“A girl who has gone to file a report of eve teasing is being treated in this manner at a police station. On one hand crimes against women are not going down in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand protectors of law are behaving in this manner,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

The first step towards getting justice for women is listening to them, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged rise in crimes against women in the state, demanding action against those breaking the law. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.