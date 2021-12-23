India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pro Kabaddi League: Defending champions Bengal Warriors defeat UP Yoddha 38-33

Pro Kabaddi League: Defending champions Bengal Warriors defeat UP Yoddha 38-33
December 23
09:57 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: UP Yoddha narrowly missed the winning flight against defending champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Wednesday.

UP Yoddha, who started on a slow note, put up a valiant fight towards the end, but narrowly missed their chances for a win as they lost 33-38 to the Bengal Warriors.
For the Yoddha’s their star player Pardeep Narwal earned the 8 raid points followed by 5 points from Surender Gill, while captain Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh earned 3 tackle points each. UP Yoddha are currently placed fifth on the points table with 1 point to their kitty.

UP Yoddha started at a slow pace giving away points to Bengal Warriors. The Yoddha lost 12 crucial points in the first 8 minutes but slowly made a comeback through Pardeep Narwal’s streak of intelligent raids.

Pardeep who stood tall to his experience ensured that the Warriors were forced to make mistakes as he earned a total of 8 points for UP Yoddha. Both sides shared 2 all-out points while the first half came to an end with a score line of 18-18.

The second half again saw the Warriors start on a strong note. The Warriors raced ahead through their raider Nabibakhsh who came for a do-or-die raid in the 23rd minute but ended up going back with a super raid earning 4 vital points.

Minutes later UP Yoddha was inflicted with an All-Out and found themselves trailing 29-20 at the 26th minute.

However, the Yoddha’s made a strong comeback through some successful raids and very effective tackles but couldn’t make up the point deficit as the match came to a nail biting finish in the favour of Bengal Warriors.

UP Yoddha will play their next match against Patna Pirates on Saturday at 7:30 PM at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Convention Centre. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBengal WarriorsPKL 2021Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League 2021Pro Kabaddi League 2021 ScheduleUP YoddhaUP Yoddhas
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.