Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated: SII

November 20
14:26 2020
NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that every Indian will get vaccinated for Covid 19 probably by 2024. Speaking at a media event, Poonawalla said the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by February 2021 and by April for the general public.

He said it will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.

Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated, Poonawalla said. Poonawalla said it will probably take two or three years for every Indian to get inoculated, not just because of the supply constraints but because you need the budget, the vaccine, logistics, infrastructure and then, people should be willing to take the vaccine.

“It will be 2024 for everybody, if willing to take a two-dose vaccine, to be vaccinated,” he added.

The price will be around US dollar 5-6 per dose with an MRP of around Rs 1,000 for the two necessary doses.

“The Government of India will be getting it at a far cheaper price at around $3 to $4, because it will be buying in a large volume and get access to the price that is similar to what COVAX has got. We are still pricing it far cheaper and more affordable than other vaccines we have in the market today,” Poonawalla said.

