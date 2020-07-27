India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Procure Online Casino License For India Easily

Procure Online Casino License For India Easily
July 27
11:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19 has given a debilitating crunch to multiple sectors worldwide. It is, undoubtedly, evident that millions of people have lost their livelihoods, and finding a new way for breadwinning would be a catch 22.

However, the positive side of the outbreak is the birth of new ways of spinning money. Grasping the best opportunity, the online casinos have entered Indian markets. With this, they’ll not only expand their business cobweb but help many people to earn as per their comfort. However, the stringency in the regulations of the gaming act makes it a tough nut to crack for acquiring an online casino business license. Before setting up an online casino business in India, a company requires to follow the regulations. Here’s how.

Online Gambling/Casino License- The Steps of Acquisition

The whole process might be a bit time-consuming. It all begins with incorporating the company in India which includes having an Indian bank & merchant account. Furthermore, collaborating with electronic payment providers, and having legal gaming content is a must. Moreover, you need to follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Always conduct thorough research before investing. Going through the e-gambling setup expenses, taxation, and the application processing time is necessary for better results
  • Submit a copy of essential documents like identity proof, residence proof, and reference from the bank
  • Ensure that your casino set up matches the jurisdiction requisites. A list consisting of detailed description of software functionality, software providers agreement, and RNG certificate
  • Check for the information required by the gambling jurisdiction like some special terms and conditions related to withdrawal policy

The Expert’s Word

Mattias Bergehed, CEO & Co-Founder @ EsseNVideri Media LTD., says, “We see a steady increase of requests from European online casinos that want us as their partner in Indian. Competition is always healthy, and in general, I believe this will have a positive impact on our Indian players since they will be able to enjoy better products, offers and smoother payment methods.”

Why License is Essential for Running an Online Casino?

When you own a vehicle, the authority issues a driving license that certifies a person as a legal driver. When cops pullover, they ask for the license. If you produce the license, things will be good and if you fail, a hefty fine awaits you.

The same happens with online casinos running without a license. They’re classified as illegal because they violate all kinds of casino/gambling laws. 
The prominent risks while gambling at such casinos is the risk of exposure to investment and personal details. Moreover, you may lose deposits and winnings. Surprisingly, 10cric.com is a noted website that operates across the Indian subcontinent, with a valid gambling license, acquired from the Curacao government.

You can read more about casino licenses at SevenJackpots

Summarizing on a Whole

Undoubtedly, the online casino and gambling business is gaining pace across the Indian subcontinent.
It entertains and offers a great “return on investments” as well. Hence, it becomes mandatory for every company that wants to invest as an online casino in India to gain a legal license.

The acquisition of an online gambling license in India is facile due to amended policies and smooth processes, only if the documentation is appropriate.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @airindiain: #FlyAI : Announcing additional flights between India and UK under VBM PHASE 5. Booking starts on 28th July, 1400 hrs. htt…
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 4:45 pm

    RT @juniorbachchan: Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽 Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully…
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 11:37 am

    Doctor accuses Wuhan officials of ... - https://t.co/LAyQATVLcb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/pRF0CvBcYl
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 10:12 am

    First 5 Rafale fighters arriving in New ... - https://t.co/ROfaSaSxur Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/iBOl7nOJRn
    h J R

    - July 27, 2020, 10:06 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.