Property Tax Bills Are in the Mail. Deadline October 1 to Pay

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: The Second Installment Cook County property tax bills will start to arrive in mailboxes but property owners have until October 1, 2020, to pay without any late charge, Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

The Second Installment is due August 3, but property owners can pay without any interest charge through October 1, 2020, thanks to an ordinance urged by Pappas and passed by the Board of Commissioners in May.

“Because of the pandemic, many homeowners and business people are juggling their bills, worried that they will have to let one bill drop,” Pappas said. “Now they have extra time without paying extra money in late fees.”

Property owners can start making partial payments to avoid one big payment on October 1. Any balance due after that date will be charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by state law.

To download a copy of your tax bill or to make a payment, visit cookcountytreasurer.com:

Select the blue box labeled “Pay Online for Free”

Search by property address or enter your Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

Second Installment bills include any property tax reassessments and exemptions calculated by the county assessor and tax rates calculated by the county clerk.

