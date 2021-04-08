Prosecuting Khan Amanatullah for criminal conspiracy to disturb communal Harmony

This is to bring to the kind attention of all concerned that legislator from AamAadmi Party Amanatullah Khan is planning to disturb law and order situation by disturbing communal harmony among the residents of the country.

It has been quite evident from the recent tweet of Amanatullah Khan who pushing personal agendas, creating disharmony, provoking violence, spreading criminal Conspiracy. Overall acts, which can be said to have the potential to damage the secular democratic structure of India.

Ironically, people are misusing right their Freedom of Speech and Expression.

Amanatullah Khan is found inciting people on religious ground as he is claiming the constitution of India has tied his hands otherwise, there is a provision in Sharia to behead people like Narshingh Maharaj Ji, but you (His Community) can do all these acts according to sharia as he claims his religious sentiments have been hurt and it is permissible within personal law.

Amanatullah Khan is the culprit of settling illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis with criminal conspiracy of changing demographics amd planning attacks on Hindus during Delhi Riots.

He should be booked U/s 300, 307, 298, 153A, 505(1)(c), 108, 109, UAPA, NSA for his tweet. Income Tax, NIA should probe. His tweets and video directly threaten the entire Hindu Community.

Requesting to the authority kindly, to take cognizance of the same and initiate the appropriate action according to the procedure established by Law.

Reference: https://www.opindia.com/2021/04/twitter-amanatullah-khan-death-threat-tweet-yati-narsinghanand-saraswati/





