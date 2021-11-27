India Post News Paper

Protest Pays: Ballet “La Bayadère” dropped from England Theatre  
November 27
11:36 2021
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Ballet “La Bayadère” will not be held at Brook Theatre in Chatham (England) as earlier scheduled (for March 25-27, 2022), after a huge community protest saying it “seriously trivializes Eastern religious and other traditions”. 

A spokesperson of Medway Council (which runs Brook Theatre), in an email to  Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest, wrote: “After looking into the matter the local community organization, which was hiring the theatre for the performance, has decided that they will not be continuing with their production of La Bayadère. The ethos of Medway Council’s theatres is to promote inclusion and diversity at all times. In future we will endeavor to ensure that all performances taking place in our theatres reflect these values, including any third-party bookings.” In an earlier email, the Council spokesperson had said: “… This performance is being organized by a local community organization and we are currently discussing the matter with them.” 

 RajanPresident of Universal Society of Hinduism,thanked Medway Council, Brook Theatre and Walderslade based Bluebell School of Dance & Performing Arts (which was reportedly performing “La Bayadère”) for understanding the concerns of Hindu community, which felt that such a display was insensitive.  

 Bluebell School of Dance & Performing Arts, founded in1977 by Suzanne Burnham-Jones, which specializes in Russian Ballet; offers classes in various kinds of dances—ballet, modern, tap, contemporary, street; and musical theatre. It now teaches approximately 180 pupils in four centers and its Mission includes: Excellence-Opportunity-Inclusion-Community. 

