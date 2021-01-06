WHO suggests 21-28 day gap between 2 Pfizer doses GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said that Covid-19 patients should be given two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine within a period of 21-28 days. Alejandro Cravioto, chairman of...

There is absolutely no improvement: CJI on farmers’ protest NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the ongoing farmers’ protest against the recently enacted three farm laws at various Delhi borders. A bench headed by Chief...

India, France to hold annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 NEW DELHI: India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, leading the Indian delegation and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor...

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction to ECI to stop using EVMs in forthcoming polls NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and...

Protesting farmers make their tents waterproof amid heavy rainfall NEW DELHI: Though regular life in the national capital was disturbed by rains in the last few days, but it failed to dampen the spirit of the protesting farmers at...

Know Which Battery is Best for Your Inverter for Home In today’s time, it is not possible to imagine our lives without gadgets and appliances because they make our lives so relaxed and comfortable. But, when there is a power...

Chicago Sikhs Serve Christmas Lunch at Salvation Army Rajinder Singh Mago CHICAGO: In the Sikh spirit of “Langar” the Sikh youth of Chicago area, under the aegis of Sikh Religious Society of Chicago, served food to the needy...

California firm to remove Deity briefs India Post News Service CALIFORNIA: Los Gatos (California) based ecommerce firm Whimzy Tees promised to remove “swim briefs” carrying images of Hindu deities – Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha – after Indian protest. ...

Bringing smile on the faces of Corona Warriors India Post News Service NEW YORK: During these difficult times of COVID-19, many virtual events with popular and entertaining celebrities were organized by AAPI- American Association of Physicians of Indian...

Bharatiya Seniors host New Year Dhamaka Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: “New Year Dhamaka” program was organized for Indian senior citizensbyBharatiya Senior Citizens (BSC) in association with “Man Pasand”, on the eve of December 31 2020 Thursday until...

NAINA board’s plan for a new term India Post News Service NEW JERSEY: The new governing board National Association of Indian Nurses of America (NAINA) is consisting of 39-member and is headed by Dr. Lydia Albuquerque from...

Raja Krishnamoorthi’s Bipartisan Provisions on Chinese Military aggression now a Law WASHINGTON: The US Senate joined the House of Representatives in overriding President Trump’s veto in order to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law that includes key provisions...

AAPI Initiatives in India Benefiting Needy India Post News Service CHICAGO: With the objective of helping to provide clean drinking water to millions of people in India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under the leadership of...

Federal partnership will provide no-cost Pfizer vaccines to residents and staff in long-term care facilities India Post News Service SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has opted in to the federal COVID-19 Pharmacy Partnership. At no cost to the state or local government,...

L.A. County, City of L.A., Curativepartner to vaccinate residents and staff at nursing homes India Post News Service Los Angeles County today announced the launch of a partnership with the City of Los Angeles and public health service startup Curative to deliver and administer...

How to get Happy & a Blissful New Year 2021! Shiv Jhawar Celebrate the New Year 2021! You might wonder how you can celebrate amid the suffering caused by this pandemic. Despite the challenges you might be facing, celebrate because...

Bipartisan Congressional provision condemning China’s aggression towards India becomes law WASHINGTON: A bipartisan Congressional provision condemning China’s aggression towards India has become a law as the US Congress overrode President Donald Trump’s veto on the USD 740 billion defense policy...

Kashmir’s local polls only half a step forward towards normality Amulya Ganguli Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only partially right in claiming that the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir have demonstrated the strength of Indian...

Trump signs order banning transactions with 8 Chinese apps WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group’s Alipay that is resulting in escalating tensions with Beijing before...