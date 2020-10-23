Protests against Pakistan’s 1947 invasion of J-K held in Tokyo

US election 2020: The Trump path to 270 electoral votes NEW YORK: With less than a fortnight left, leading pollsters are pinning US President Donald Trump’s path to a second term on carrying two battleground states: Florida and Pennsylvania. Without Florida,...

Search operation for missing Indian-American professor to be revaluated WASHINGTON: Authorities have said that a search operation for an Indian-American professor who has been missing since October 12 after a hike to Mount Rainier in Washington state, will be...

Remdesivir 1st to receive FDA approval for Covid-19 treatment NEW DELHI: The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing...

Bihar has decided to re-elect Nitish Kumar: PM Modi BHAGALPUR: The people of Bihar have decided to reelect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Prime Minister...

Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for remembering his father PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan after visiting Bihar. “As a son, I felt good seeing...

PM Modi insulted Army by lying about the Chinese intrusion: Rahul Gandhi NAWADA (BIHAR): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement of bowing his head in front of the sons of Bihar who had...

Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on 100 Indian volunteers MOSCOW: The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik on...

Biden-Harris admn will be a friend and an ally to India: Sabrina Singh WASHINGTON: Sabrina Singh, US Press Secretary to Senator Kamala Harris, on Thursday (local time) said that if elected as the US President, Joe Biden plans to advance the relationship between...

US will probably discuss India-China border situation during 2+2 dialogue: State Dept official WASHINGTON: The situation on the Line of Actual Control will probably be discussed at some point during 2+2 dialogue and the United States is watching the situation closely at the...

Trump terms China, India and Russia ‘filthy’, lauds his decisions on carbon emissions Tennesse: US President Donald on Thursday (local time) termed China, India and Russia as “filthy” as he lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions at Thursday’s final debate...

Protests against Pakistan’s 1947 invasion of J-K held in Tokyo TOKYO: A demonstration was staged on Thursday in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo to protest against the brutalities and horrors in Jammu and Kashmir during Pakistan’s invasion of...

India’s current case fatality rate of 1.51 pc one of the lowest in world, says Heath Ministry DELHI: With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count crossed 77-lakh mark and reached 77,06,946 on Thursday, according to...

IPL 13: Pandey, Shankar propel SRH to easy eight-wicket win over RR DUBAI: Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here...

Looking East Again During Prime Minister P V Narasimha Raoâ€™s government, India first launched the â€˜Look Eastâ€™ Policy, followed by the Vajpayee government to strengthen relationships with Southeast Asian nations starting with Myanmar....

Primary motivation for our actions Jean Klein At certain moments, when alone, we feel a great lack deep within ourselves. This lack is the central one giving rise to all the others. The need to...

Pakistanâ€™s new strategy: Rebranding terror group network in Kashmir to create unrest Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy The conflict in Kashmir is multi-layered, which is a conflict for Kashmir (in between India and Pakistan) and a conflict within Kashmir (Pro-Pakistan/Pro-independence secessionists vs. the Indian...

Lessons from Bangladesh: India can learn from its neighbor’s development model N Chandra Mohan There is much ado about the implications of growth forecasts that show South Asia contracting sharply due to the exigencies of combatting COVID-19. The impact is the...

History of AAPI, chronicled by Dr. Ranga Reddy India Post News Service CHICAGO: A Coffee Table Book, chronicling the history of AAPI was released recently during the MINI Convention and the Fall Governing Body Meeting of American Association of...