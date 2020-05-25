Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Provided food to 24 cr people in lockdown: BJP

May 25
12:13 2020
NEW DELHI: The Bhartiya Janata Party claims to have achieved a sort of record in providing relief to the poor during the lockdown enforced to check the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. Under the direction from its national President J.P. Nadda, the BJP says it has distributed 24 crore food packets and ration kits to the people during the lockdown.

The BJP cadres also distributed more than 5 crore masks or face covers to the people, the party said. In view of its sheer number, this is said to be the biggest relief operations ever launched by any political party in the world.

National General Secretary Arun Singh shared this information with the media. “Since the lockdown began on March 24 and till May 23, the BJP has distributed 19.28 crore food packets and 4.86 crore ration kits to the people,” he said. 

On the appeal of its President, the BJP claims it activated its 8.23 lakh cadres to take part in the massive relief operations on the ground to mitigate the sufferings due to the lockdown. About 4.48 cadres of the party have been specially taking care of the old and feeble, the party said. The party also initiated a signature campaign ‘Thank you Corona warriors’ at 12.87 polling stations across the country.

More than 53.87 lakh BJP workers have so far contributed to PM-CARES Fund on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Nadda.

