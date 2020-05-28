India Post News Paper

Pulwama-like tragedy averted in Kashmir, IED-laden car timely seized

May 28
11:15 2020
SRINAGAR: A major terror plot was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after the security forces recovered a car laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The explosives-laden car was said to be placed at a strategic location to target a security forces convoy or a defense installation.

The explosive was kept in a blue drum inside the car. A bomb disposal squad reached the spot on Thursday morning. People were asked to move away from the vicinity. The bomb disposal squad then instead of defusing the explosive, exploded the vehicle.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted: “A major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and the Army.”

As per the reports, late on Wednesday night, a car was intercepted by the security forces from Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police had a specific input about a lone car, which was tracked to Shaadipura, (Rajpura road) in Pulwama.

However, the driver, who is said to be a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, managed to escape after the initial firefight in the cover of darkness.

Investigation so far has revealed that the white color Santro car had a number plate of a two-wheeler, which was registered in the name of a resident of Jammu’s Kathua.

In February 2019, 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a similar IED laden car driven by Adil Ahmed Dar, a Jaish terrorist. Later in April last year, a similar failed attempt of exploding IED happened in Banihal in which the Hizbul terror module was said to be involved. Both cases of terror conspiracy are being investigated by NIA.

