Punjab: Bhagwant Mann Cabinet expands, 10 ministers take oath
March 19
12:44 2022
CHANDIGARH: Ten ministers were sworn in on Saturday in Punjab, with the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal joining the Bhagwant Mann led Cabinet in the state.

The ministers took the oath of offices at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh at Raj Bhawan.
The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Besides Cheema and Dhaliwal, the AAP MLAs — Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Harjot Singh Bains — were sworn in at the ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.

Besides Mann, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Mann’s daughter Seerat Kaur Mann and son Dilshan Mann were also present on the occasion. Earlier, on March 17, Punjab’s newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

The AAP leader and the party’s face for recently held Punjab Assembly polls Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16. The AAP recorded a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats, sidelining most of its rivals. (ANI) 

Also ReadPunjab CM Channi calls Bhagwant Mann ‘drunkard and illiterate person’

AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwant MannBhagwant Mann CabinetBJP RallyCM Bhagwant MannDelhi CMFree ElecrticityKejriwal In PunjabNarendra ModiPunjab ElectionsPunjab Post
