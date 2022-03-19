Embassy continues to function 24X7 with help line for Indians in Ukraine NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which has been temporarily relocated from Kiev to Warsaw due to the fighting, on Friday said that it has been functioning round the...

Biden appoints Bihar-born health expert as top official for Covid response NEW YORK: A Bihar-born global health expert has been appointed by US President Joe Biden to the White House position of overseeing the nation’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I...

Whispers that Imran may target & even sack COAS Bajwa ISLAMABAD: ‘Whisperers’ in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the country’s ruling party, have said that Prime Minister Imran Khan may target and even sack Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar...

India’s forex reserves dip by $9.64 billion, the biggest drop in 2 years MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $9.646 billion to $622.275 billion in the week ended March 11, the sharpest decline in nearly two years, as the Reserve Bank...

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann Cabinet expands, 10 ministers take oath CHANDIGARH: Ten ministers were sworn in on Saturday in Punjab, with the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal joining the Bhagwant Mann led...

Women’s CWC: Fifties from Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur guide India to 277/7 against Australia AUCKLAND: Fighting knocks from Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia accompanied by Harmanpreet Kaur’s late flourish helped India to reach the score of 277/7 in the assigned 50 overs in their blockbuster...

Link between high cholesterol, heart disease ‘inconsistent’: Study WASHINGTON: A new study from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has revealed that the link between ‘bad’ cholesterol (LDL-C) and poor health outcomes, such as heart attack and...

Anupam Kher reunites with ‘The Kashmir Files’ team for Holi celebrations NEW DELHI: Veteran star Anupam Kher reunited with Vivek Agnihotri, the director of his recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and his co-star Pallavi Joshi for Holi celebrations on Friday....

Here’s why Holi holds a special place in Rajinikanth’s life CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth has a special connection with Holi. On Friday, Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwaryaa took to Instagram to wish everyone a Happy Holi. In her post, she also revealed...

Christopher Lloyd joins ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 WASHINGTON: Veteran star Christopher Lloyd, who is best known for his role as Dr. Emmet Brown in the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, will be seen in the third season...

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate to charities in Ukraine WASHINGTON: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to do their bit for the people of Ukraine. The couple has made donations to charities to support Ukrainians as they paid...

Russia-Ukraine war: Over 1300 still trapped under debris at bombed Mariupol theatre KYIV: Over 1300 civilians are still stuck under the rubble at the Mariupol’s drama theatre in Ukraine’s south-east which was bombed on Wednesday allegedly by Russian aircraft, according to officials....

Devotees celebrate ‘Hola Mohalla’ at Golden Temple in Amritsar AMRITSAR: The three-day-long Sikh festival, ‘Hola Mohalla’ or Warrior Holi began at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. Thousands of devotees thronged the Golden Temple to seek blessings and also...

Japan PM Fumio Kishida begins 2-day India visit from today for 14th annual summit NEW DELHI: In his first visit to India after assuming office and also amid the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his two-day stay in New Delhi...

India’s merchandise export set to cross $400 billion in current fiscal: Piyush Goyal NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise exports have reached $390 billion till March 14 of the current financial year and will certainly cross $400 billion during the year ending March 31, 2022,...

Pat Cummins feels proud of his team’s performance in 2nd Test against Pak KARACHI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has said that he is proud of his team’s performance in the second Test against Pakistan, here in Karachi. Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock...

On Shweta Bachchan’s birthday, her ‘old friend’ Zoya Akhtar pens a heartfelt post MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan has turned a year older on Thursday, and to make her birthday special, her “old friend” Zoya Akhtar dropped an adorable wish for...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ‘Servant of the People’ series returns to Netflix WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s series ‘Servant of the People’, which inspired him to enter into politics, is back for streaming on Netflix in the US. According to The Hollywood...

1.75 crore houses have been completed under PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin: Centre NEW DELHI: The Central government on Wednesday informed that 1.75 crore houses have been completed under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G). Union Minister for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan...