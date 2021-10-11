Top 10 Online Payment Service Providers in India For 2021 “The internet created a global village, but payment service providers enabled an intricate trade forum.” ~ AnonymousÂ Owning a bank account has become a mandate for everyone, and the multi-taskers...

PM Modi to participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit tomorrow: MEA NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format. The Summit is being convened by...

Blur out imperfections with the best Lakme primers to choose from With our life experiences in cooking, studying, or doing absolutely anything that requires presentation, we can conclude prepping for it makes for the most crucial stage. Itâ€™s something that decides...

New iPad mini your best buddy for work & learn from anywhere NEW DELHI: As learning and work from home become a new normal in India, students and working professionals have been busy scouting for devices that let them create, design and...

Rally against Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Canada CANADA: South Asians in Canada’s British Columbia came together to protest against the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district which erupted on October 3, claiming the lives of nine...

African regional bloc loses 92% tourism earnings due to Covid DAE ES SALAAM: Six member states of the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc, lost 92 per cent revenues in the tourism sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a...

Punjab CM’s son gets married at gurudwara in Mohali MOHALI: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s son Navjit Singh got married at a gurudwara in Mohali on Sunday. Navjit, the eldest son of Channi, tied the knot with Simrandheer...

US treasury secretary hopes Congress will approve global corporate tax deal WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that she hoped US Congress would approve a key pillar of the global corporate tax deal agreed by some 136 countries and...

Three Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan air defence zone TAIWAN: Taiwan on Sunday said that three Chinese warplanes entered its air identification zone (ADIZ), the sixth intrusion from Beijing in the month. In a reaction to the move, Taiwan...

Janhvi Kapoor looks as breathtaking as her late mother Sridevi in new retro photoshoot NEW DELHI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday treated fans with a new breathtaking picture of herself in which she looked like a true reflection of her late mother Sridevi. Janhvi...

Justin Bieber wishes to have baby with wife Hailey by end of 2021 WASHINGTON: If you are among those who are already scouting for news related to Justin Bieber his wife Hailey’s pregnancy then your search might stop here as the singer himself...

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni cameo was emotionally great for CSK dressing room, says Stephen Fleming DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that MS Dhoni’s innings on Sunday against the Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of the 2021 Indian Premier League...

US warns citizens to avoid Kabul hotel, vicinity citing ‘security threats’ KABUL: The United States has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to the Serena Hotel in Kabul and its vicinity because of security threats.Â “U.S. citizens who are at or near...

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am on Monday. He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on...

Amitabh Bachchan marks his 79th birthday with style MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, and the actor marked his special day with an uber-cool social media post.Â Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan posted...

China not agreeable to resolve remaining areas along LAC, no results in 13th round talks: Indian Army NEW DELHI: The Chinese Army has not agreed to the constructive suggestions given by the Indian Army to resolve the remaining friction points or areas along the Line of Actual...

India administers over 95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 95 crores with the administration of 46,57,679 doses in the last 25 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on...

iGaming Expert Interviewed Over Bill Passed in Karnataka On the 21st of September, the legislative assembly of Karnataka approved an amendment to the Karnataka Police Act, 1963. With this amendment, all forms of gambling, be it physical or...

IMF board seeks more details on probe into World Bank report on China WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will request additional details of the ongoing probe into the activities of the organization’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva when she was the World Bank’s...