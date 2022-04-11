India Post News Paper

Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked

Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked
April 11
12:48 2022
CHANDIGARH: The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was hacked on Monday.

Punjab Congress’s official Twitter handle was hacked on Monday.
The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, “In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz.” (ANI)

 

