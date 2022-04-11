Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked

Russia seeks to end US-dominated world order: Lavrov MOSCOW: Russia’s military action in Ukraine is meant to put an end to the US-dominated world order, as per Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Washington has been seeking supremacy by...

Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan ISLAMABAD: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was on Monday elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan with 174 lawmakers voting in his favour after the MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted...

Sri Lankan PM to issue special statement tonight COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is going to issue a special statement on Monday evening, the PM Office said in a statement. The speech comes at a time...

COVID-19 variants will keep on occurring, nothing to panic about NEW DELHI: New COVID-19 variants will keep coming, however, the new variants aren’t causing severe diseases or increasing the number of cases said Chairman of the COVID-19 working group of...

Tiananmen Square: The horrifying massacre that stifled democratic reforms in China NEW DELHI: A black mark in the history of China, the Tiananmen Square incident took place on the night of June 3 in 1989, but the conditions that led to...

SL facing worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948 COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the British in 1948 which has triggered food shortages, soaring prices and power cuts. Many say the government...

Massive pro-Imran protests staged across Pakistan ISLAMABAD: Massive protests were staged across major cities of Pakistan against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence called by the country’s opposition. The...

IPL 2022: Never expected to get Chahal, Ashwin in auctions, reveals RR’s Sangakkara MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket and Head Coach, Kumar Sangakkara praised spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin and said that the franchise never expected to get them in the...

Punjab Congress Twitter handle hacked CHANDIGARH: The official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was hacked on Monday. Punjab Congress’s official Twitter handle was hacked on Monday. The hackers removed the profile picture and posted...

On the first day, 9,674 COVID-19 booster dose administered to adults between 18-59 years NEW DELHI: Booster dose drive of COVID-19 vaccination, which was started on Sunday, for the age group 18 to 59 years on its first day 9,674 precaution doses were administered...

Pakistan: PTI to launch countrywide protests on Wednesday ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch a countrywide protest campaign on Wednesday (April 13) against the removal of its government and the formation of the new administration which...

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her ‘Soul Sunday’ with her girls LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra loves spending Sundays outdoors. Her recent Instagram post is proof of this fact. She went out and wandered the streets of LA with her girls...

Five childhood risk factors predict heart attacks, strokes in adulthood, reveals study MELBOURNE: Research has identified five childhood risk factors that can predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood after being tracked for up to half a century in the world’s largest...

PM Modi to hold virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden today WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with President Joe Biden virtually on Monday to further deepen ties between India and the US and discuss a range of issues including...

Europe turns to Middle East, Mediterranean to reduce its dependence on Russian gas CYPRUS: As the war in Ukraine rages on, leaders of European countries, notably Germany, have come to realize that they made a serious mistake by becoming so dependent on Russian...

IPL 2022: De Kock could have changed the game, feels RR’s Chahal after win over LSG MUMBAI: After scalping four wickets against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he really enjoyed Quinton de Kock’s dismissal as the wicketkeeper-batter could have easily changed...

Veteran actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away MUMBAI: Veteran bollywood actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has died. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Monday morning, took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of Subrahmanyam. “Extremely shocked and pained to know about...

Why Bangladesh wonâ€™t fall into a crisis like Sri Lanka, Pakistan? Mehjabin Bhanu, (Bangladeshi teacher & columnist) The South Asian island nation, Sri Lanka is facing the challenge of the worst economic recession in history. Sri Lankaâ€™s economy has collapsed. The...

If Imran likes India so much, then he should leave Pak & move: Maryam Nawaz ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan said the latter has “gone mad” after seeing that...