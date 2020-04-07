Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Punjab gives 24-hr deadline to untraced Tablighi attendees

Punjab gives 24-hr deadline to untraced Tablighi attendees
April 07
18:50 2020
CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Tuesday gave a 24-hour deadline to around two dozen Tablighi Jamaat followers, who came to the state after visiting Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in March, to report their whereabouts to the nearest police station, or else face criminal prosecution.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said all those who had attended the Markaz event and were currently in Punjab should report for coronavirus screening within the next 24 hours. Of the 467 Tablighi workers who reportedly arrived in the state from Nizamuddin, the police has traced 445 participants, whereas 22 are yet to be tracked.

Samples of 350 traced Tablighi followers were collected and tested, of which 12 tested positive and 111 negative. The results of remaining 227 were awaited, said the spokesperson.

The remaining Markaz participants have been now directed to come forward for corona tests.

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

