India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Punjab Polls: Constituency from where Bhagwant Mann will contest elections to be announced by AAP today

Punjab Polls: Constituency from where Bhagwant Mann will contest elections to be announced by AAP today
January 20
11:21 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The constituency from where Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls, will contest the elections will be announced today in a press conference held by the party at 3 pm in Mohali.

“We will announce the Assembly Constituency of AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in a press conference at 3 pm in Mohali. Stay tuned!” tweeted AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.
Earlier on Tuesday, AAP MP from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, was named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

“Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections,” said the party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference.

Comments

comments

Tags
AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwant MannBJP RallyCapt. Amrinder SinghChanniKejriwal In PunjabNarendra ModiPMConvoyPunjab assembly electionsPunjab ElectionsPunjab Elections 2022Punjab PostSecurityLapse
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.