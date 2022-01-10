India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Punjab polls: No alliance with AAP, says Samyukta Samaj Morcha

Punjab polls: No alliance with AAP, says Samyukta Samaj Morcha
January 10
10:37 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CHANDIGARH: Samyukta Samaj Morcha president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said that they will not form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Punjab Assembly polls which is scheduled to be held next month.

Addressing a press conference, Rajewal said, “Samyukta Samaj Morcha will not form an alliance with the AAP For Punjab Assembly polls.”
Further, the SSM chief informed that a committee has been formed to look into aspects of forming an alliance with farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s party, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and said, “For alliance with (farmer leader) Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s party, we have formed a committee that will look into different aspects related to it.”

Rajewal had earlier claimed that the AAP has “fielded criminal” for Punjab polls this year and said that the proofs for the same have been submitted to the national convenor of the party, Arvind Kejriwal.

“This election would be different. The people of Punjab are with us. This is an agitation to save Punjab from political corruption,” he added. Polling for the assembly polls in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Aam Aadmi PartyAAPAAP PunjabAlliance AAPArvind KejriwalBalbir Singh RajewalBJP RallyChanniDelhi CMFree ElecrticityNarendra ModiPMConvoyPunjab ElectionsPunjab PostSamyukta Samaj MorchaSecurityLapse
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 07th, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.