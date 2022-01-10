India begins administering COVID-19 vaccine ‘precaution dose’ to 60+ age group NEW DELHI: The administration of ‘precaution dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country is set to begin on Monday. The online...

NZ vs Ban, 2nd Test: Latham, Boult and Southee help hosts dominate (Stumps, Day 2) CHRISTCHURCH: Tom Latham’s 252-run knock backed up by a dominant bowling performance helped New Zealand dismantle Bangladesh on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval,...

Punjab polls: No alliance with AAP, says Samyukta Samaj Morcha CHANDIGARH: Samyukta Samaj Morcha president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said that they will not form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Punjab Assembly polls which...

Nine children among 19 dead in massive fire at New York building NEW YORK: At least 19 people including nine children were killed after a major fire broke out in a residential apartment building in the Bronx in New York City on...

Jeremy Strong takes home Golden Globe for his powerful performance in ‘Succession’ WASHINGTON: ‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series for his performance as Kendall in the HBO series. The actor was competing...

With AQI at 53, Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ category NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 53, according to the...

India reports over 1,79 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally reaches 4,033 NEW DELHI: India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of...

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ to release on Netflix on February 4 MUMBAI: February 2022 will surely start on a great note for actor Taapsee Pannu’s fans as her film ‘Looop Lapeta’ is scheduled to hit Netflix next month. On Saturday, Taapsee...

Foreign funding: Imran Khan should be exposed before nation: Nawaz Sharif ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed his party workers to not let Imran Khan off the hook after a report of the Election...

Ashes, 4th Test: Smith, Labuschagne at crease as Australia extend lead to 188 (Lunch, Day 4) SYDNEY: David Warner and Marcus Harris might have lost their wickets but Marnus Labuschagne scored briskly as Australia extended its lead to 188 in the morning session on Day 4...

Delhi witnesses best Air Quality after months as heavy rain lashes city NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved from ‘poor’ category to ‘moderate’ with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall...

India reports 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, Omicron tally reaches 3,071 NEW DELHI: India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 9.28 per cent, said the Ministry of Health...

India will have Omicron wave peak by next month, says US-based health expert WASHINGTON: India will witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month with the expectation of reporting five lakh cases per day, a US-based health expert said,...

FIR lodged against Jawed Habib MUZAFFARNAGAR: An FIR has been registered against hairstylist Jawed Habib after a video went viral showing him spitting on a woman’s head while giving her a haircut. Following this, another...

EU to share 700 mln Covid vax doses by mid-2022: Von der Leyen BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) is on track to meet its pledge of sharing 700 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the middle of 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen...

UK PM shoots down easing of immigration rules for Indians LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shot down speculation that the UK will ease immigration rules for India as part of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Negotiations on an...

Delay continues in processing standard UK visitor visas: British High Commission in India NEW DELHI: The British High Commission in India said that standard UK visitors visas continue to experience a substantial delay in processing due to exceptionally high global demand. It also...

Here’s a list of Hollywood awards shows, events cancelled amid COVID-19 surge WASHINGTON: Amid the worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, award season galas, film festivals, Los Angeles premieres and Broadway shows are postponing or cancelling their in-person...