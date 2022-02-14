India Post News Paper

Punjab polls: PM Modi to address public rally in Jalandhar today

February 14
09:57 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Jalandhar on Monday ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab.

Congress is the incumbent government in the state.
Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

On January 5, there was a lapse in the Prime Minister’s security when he was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab due to the road being blocked by some protesters. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

