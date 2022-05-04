India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Punjab Revenue Minister Jimpa pays obeisance at Bhagwan Parshuram’s Tapo-Sathali at village Khati

Punjab Revenue Minister Jimpa pays obeisance at Bhagwan Parshuram’s Tapo-Sathali at village Khati
May 04
12:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Jaswant Singh Gandam

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Punjab Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister  Braham Shankar Jimpa today paid obeisance at the â€œ Tapo- Sathali â€œ of Lord Parshuram at village Khati near Phagwara on the occasion of Lord Parasuram Jayanti.

Khati village is hallowed by the visit of Bhagwan Parshuram and there is historical temple of the Lord who had done â€˜tappâ€™ here

Congratulating the people of the state on behalf of Punjab government, the Minister said that the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister  Bhagwant Mann and party supremo  Arvinder Kejriwal would follow the path shown by Lord Parasuram and eradicate anti-social elements to provide the rule of law to the common man.

He said that the Government is working for the welfare of people of the state by rising above the religion , caste etc. He also handed over an ambulance donated by Jatin Kumar from Surat (Gujarat) to the mandir committee.

He was felicitated by Chairman Brahmin Welfare Board Advocate Shekhar Shukla and President of Khati Mandir Management Committee Brahman Mandal Phagwara Jyoti Bhardwaj, Secretary Harmesh Pathak, Rajan Sharma and Hari Om Sharma.

The Cabinet Minister also handed over the letters of appreciation to the blood donors at the blood donation camp set up on the occasion.

On the occasion, former minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Joginder Singh Mann was also present.

Comments

comments

Tags
AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalBhagwan Parshuram's Tapo-SathaliLord ParshuramNarendra ModiPunjab ElectionsPunjab PostPunjab Revenue Minister Jimpa
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 6th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.