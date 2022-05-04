Punjab Revenue Minister Jimpa pays obeisance at Bhagwan Parshuram’s Tapo-Sathali at village Khati

Jaswant Singh Gandam

Punjab Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Braham Shankar Jimpa today paid obeisance at the â€œ Tapo- Sathali â€œ of Lord Parshuram at village Khati near Phagwara on the occasion of Lord Parasuram Jayanti.

Khati village is hallowed by the visit of Bhagwan Parshuram and there is historical temple of the Lord who had done â€˜tappâ€™ here

Congratulating the people of the state on behalf of Punjab government, the Minister said that the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvinder Kejriwal would follow the path shown by Lord Parasuram and eradicate anti-social elements to provide the rule of law to the common man.

He said that the Government is working for the welfare of people of the state by rising above the religion , caste etc. He also handed over an ambulance donated by Jatin Kumar from Surat (Gujarat) to the mandir committee.

He was felicitated by Chairman Brahmin Welfare Board Advocate Shekhar Shukla and President of Khati Mandir Management Committee Brahman Mandal Phagwara Jyoti Bhardwaj, Secretary Harmesh Pathak, Rajan Sharma and Hari Om Sharma.

The Cabinet Minister also handed over the letters of appreciation to the blood donors at the blood donation camp set up on the occasion.

On the occasion, former minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Joginder Singh Mann was also present.

Comments

comments