Punjab to appoint nodal officers to redress issues of NRIs

CHANDIGARH: Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said the government has decided to appoint nodal officers in all 23 districts for the ease of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), besides setting up of special courts in Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Bathinda districts.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with officials of the NRI Affairs Department and members of the NRI Commission, he issued directions that the appointment of the nodal officers should be made in a transparent manner and working of these officers should be reviewed by the Deputy Commissioners on a regular basis.

Dhaliwal said the government has continuously been working with full zeal and commitment to resolve the issues of Punjabis residing in foreign countries and requisite directions have also been issued to Special Chief Secretary of the department.

Special courts will be set up in districts of Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana and Bathinda to resolve cases related to NRIs in time-bound manner and directions have been issued to the department to initiate the process, he added.

Dhaliwal said the state would also coordinate with the Union government and embassies to resolve the problems of NRIs. The government would honour the NRIs who have done commendable work in various walks of life, he said.

