Punjab to start Covaxin’s Phase-3 trials

September 23
10:30 2020
CHANDIGARH: Punjab’s three Government Medical Colleges will participate in the Phase-3 trials of Bharat Biotech Ltd’s Covaxin, the first indigenously-developed vaccine candidate against coronavirus, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an official said on Tuesday.

The trials are scheduled to commence from October 15. This was disclosed by a government spokesperson fter a virtual Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The Chief Minister has directed the Medical Education and Research Department to ensure full care and strict adherence to all precautions to be taken during the trials, for which the consent of the participants will be mandatory.

He issued stern directions to also ensure that poor persons are not pulled into the trials without consent, knowledge and understanding of the possible repercussions and dangers. Bharat Biotech Ltd, which had approached the state government a few days back, has announced Rs 75 lakh insurance cover for the participants in case of any adverse event or effects or death.

The possible side effects of the vaccine could include fever, pain at the site of the intramuscular injection and malaise. Two doses of the inactivated virus injection would be given to the participants (0 and 28 days) as part of the Phase-3 human trials.

