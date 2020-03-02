Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla enthralls LPU students
JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA
India Post News Service
PHAGWARA: Punjabi sensation, Karan Aujla enthralled thousands of LPU students with his mesmerizing performance at the LPU Campus Café stage. It said that Aujla set the stage ablaze with his power-packed performance on his hits like “Don’t worry”, “Hair”, “2AM”, “Hint” and more. Students danced along to groove to Karan Aujla’s popular Punjabi songs.
They were bowled over by his choicest numbers.