Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla enthralls LPU students

UN asks India to mediate between Israel & Palestine NEW DELHI: The UN is exploring ways to engage India for mediation between Israel and Palestine to resolve the protracted conflict between the two in the Middle East. A delegation of...

China’s GDP decline at highest in 3 decades on ‘2020 Black Swan’ event NEW YORK: As a knock on effect of the coronavirus outbreak, China is expected to see the largest decline in the quarter-on-quarter GDP in over three decades. Calling it “2020’s Black...

Delhi riots: 335 FIRs, 1000 arrests as probe gathers speed NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have begun an extensive probe into the riots that took place in the northeast areas last week, registering 335 FIRs out of which 40 are...

Health system collapsed during Delhi riots: Report NEW DELHI: The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) on Monday hit out at the centre as well as the Delhi government over the handling of the Delhi violence and said that...

‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer is all about message in an action pack MUMBAI: The trailer of the much-awaited “Sooryavanshi” left the promise of a thrilling ride on Monday morning, with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn coming together to save Mumbai...

Will not stop till all refugees get citizenship: Shah KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that the Centre would not stop until all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the amended Citizenship Act, and...

Collaborating with Iran authorities to set up screening process for stranded Indians: Jaishankar NEW DELHI: The government is collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for the return of Indians stranded in Iran in the wake of the coronavirus...

Rumours of mob marching to Shaheen Bagh cause panic NEW DELHI: Panic gripped Shaheen Bagh and its adjoining areas following a rumour that a mob was marching towards the protest site. But Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader Mehmood Ahmed took...

Apple iPhones get costly in India after import duty hike NEW DELHI: Apple has increased the price of some of its high-end iPhone models in India owing to an increase in customs duty on imported mobile phones and chargers along...