Punjabi singers regale audience at “Rangla Punjab” event

CHICAGO: The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS) event “Rangla Punjab” to celebrate Vaisakhi festival, was held on May 21, 2022 at the Yellow Box Theater, Naperville, Illinois. This was the 28th year of this event by PCS.

More than 800 attended the event with 200 children and adults from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin performing the Punjabi folk dances Bhangra and Giddha, playing music, and socializing

Prominent Punjabi Singer and film artist Sarbjit Cheema with many smash hits like his evergreen song “Rangle Punjab Di Sifat Sunnava,” along with Miss Dolisha, a rising star in Punjabi singing, and their live orchestra from Canada which electrified the audience and made it a memorable evening. Everyone was ecstatic enjoying togetherness after covid19 lockdowns and social distancing.

Dr. Param P. Singh a cardiovascular physician from Moline Illinois, who won “The Young Investigator Award” from AACIO in 2010, was the chief guest. “Rangla Punjab” is the single largest annual Punjabi cultural event

“Rangla Punjab” event helps Punjabi youth come closer to their heritage, Punjabi language, culture and community. This indeed is a great community building effort,” said Parvinder Singh Nanua, the P.C.S. President.

PCS Vice president Bhupinder Singh Dhaliwal welcomed the attendees and started the evening program with the U.S. National anthem sung by Mini Singh, followed by singing of Sikh prayer hymns by the children of Wheaton and Palatine Gurdwaras.

The evening event was divided into two halves where the first half included 17 performances including Bhangra and Giddha Punjabi folk dances and music recitals by the local talent. Esha Kaur Singh played Punjabi tunes on Viola This part was emceed by the local youth who were encouraged to speak in Punjabi. The first half was divided into four segments which were emceed by Karan Gill &Gurneer Sidhu; Gurkiran Kaur, Mankirth Singh &Harnoor Singh; Gia Dhaliwal & Guru Dhaliwal; Simran Bhalla & Manpreet Bhalla.Navtej Singh Sohi and Rajinder Singh Mago provided backstage support to the youth.

PCS President Parvinder Singh Nanua welcomed the audience, thanked the participants and the sponsors, and introduced the PCS Board of Directors, Advisors and Governors.Rajinder Singh Mago introduced the PCS Honorary Chairman Kevindeep Singh Atwal and Chief Guest Dr. Param P. Singh, who distributed awards to the Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum sponsors.

“I am the third generation being part of PCS and Rangla Punjab,” said Kevindeep Singh Atwal the PCS Chairman.

The outgoing PCS Presidents Harwinder Paul Singh Lail (2019), Balwinder Singh Girn (2020) and PCS Chairman Gurdeep Singh Nandra (2019) were honored with plaques, by the Chief Guest, for their excellent services.Counsel Ranjit Singh of Indian Consulate in Chicago attended with his family

Kimi Mehta, Director South Asian Outreach Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spoke to encourage South Asian communities including Indians and to vote. The second half of the program was conducted by Navtej Singh Sohi and Vick Singh where the famous Punjabi Singer Dolisha and Sarbjit Cheema sang and danced to entertain the crowd involving the audience with them MANY of young and old danced to their heart’s content on every song they sang making it an unforgettable event.

The Grand Sponsors were,S. Darshan Singh Dhaliwal – Bulk Petroleum Inc.; Dr. Bhupinder Singh Saini – Advance Pain Management Milwaukee andDr. Narinder Singh Grewal – Advance Pain Management Los Angeles

Upcoming PCS events is Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday November 24, 2022 at State Street, ChicagoP.C.S. is a non-profit 501(c)(3), all volunteer community service organization, devoted to promoting Punjabi culture, performing arts, education, sports, and good citizenship in the Chicago Metropolitan area and beyond.

