Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pure security measure being mixed up with other issues leading to panic in Kashmir: Governor

Pure security measure being mixed up with other issues leading to panic in Kashmir: Governor
August 03
10:50 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Monday night that “unnecessary panic” was being created by linking the curtailment of Amarnath Yatra with other issues, and requested political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and do not believe in “exaggerated rumours”.

A delegation of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, J&K Peoples Movement chief Shah Faesal and Peoples Conference leaders Sajjad Lone and Imran Reza Ansari met the Governor.
The delegation expressed concerns about the panic situation in Kashmir Valley created by the developments during the day, including the advisory issued by the government asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to return as soon as possible, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

“Governor Malik informed the delegation that there were serious and credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra…It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Malik said that “unnecessary panic” is being created by linking this measure to all kinds of other issues.
“A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection. That is the cause of the panic,” he said and requested the leaders to ask their supporters “not to mix up matters, to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated rumours being circulated all around”.

“The Governor himself had clarified matters on (Article) 35A yesterday in Baramulla and the day before in Srinagar,” the statement added.
Malik had said in Baramulla and Srinagar that there were no plans to abrogate Article 35A of the Constitution, which gives special powers to Jammu and Kashmir. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male ‘guardian’ approval Read: https://t.co/pcoUtCFBRa #SaudiArabia… https://t.co/71eWCo5s42
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:04 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.