India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Push for Diwali holiday in Dallas area schools

Push for Diwali holiday in Dallas area schools
July 22
13:27 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Madhu Patel

DALLAS: Many Indian Americans in Dallas TX pitch for declaring Diwali as a Holiday in the Dallas area independent school districts; and private/independent, charter, parochial schools, and want them to close on the popular festival of Diwali.

Besides the largest Dallas Independent School District (ISD), they are also seeking a Diwali holiday in eight other area ISDs: Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Coppell, Duncanville, Garland, Highland Park, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson. Diwali falls on October 24 in 2022.

The contention is it would only be fair with a large group ofIndian-origin pupils in the Dallas area, they have to be present at schools on the day of their most popular festival; while area schools were closed for other religious festivities.

RajanZed President of Universal Society of Hinduism, observed that since it was vital for many Indian families to celebrate Diwali day together at home with their children; closing schools on Diwali would ensure that and would also display how respectful and accommodating these schools were to their faith.

If schools declare holidays around other religious days, why not Diwali, Zed asked. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion, he added.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde, Trustees President Justin Henry; and superintendents and trustees presidents of other area eight ISDs to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in their schools, and persuading the area private/independent, charter, parochial schools to follow.

The wholehearted support of Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, Texas Board of Education Chair Keven Ellis, Texas Private Schools Association Executive Director Laura Colangelo, Texas Private School Accreditation Commission, Roman Catholic Bishop of Dallas Edward J. Burns, on this issue.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaDiwali holiday in DallasDiwali HolidaysFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian Americans in DallasIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.