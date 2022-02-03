India Post News Paper

Putin may visit Turkey in second half of February: Reports

Putin may visit Turkey in second half of February: Reports
February 03
14:18 2022
ANKARA: Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in the second half of February, said Turkish media on Thursday, reported Sputnik.

The date of the visit will be known after the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the A Haber TV channel said, reported the news agency.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that Putin’s visit may take place after his trip to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday.

Furthermore, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he would travel to Turkey as soon as epidemiological conditions permit. (ANI) 

This may take a second or two.