Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Putin says Trump impeachment based on ‘made-up grounds’

Putin says Trump impeachment based on ‘made-up grounds’
December 19
16:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the impeachment of Donald Trump was based on “made-up” grounds, adding he did not believe it marked the end of the US president. “It still needs to go through the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority,” Putin said after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power.

“And it is hardly likely that they are going to push out of office a representative of their own party, on grounds that are absolutely made-up,” he added. Speaking at his marathon end-of-year news conference, Putin described the events in the US legislature as “simply the continuation of a internal political fight” between Democrats and Republicans.

He reproached the journalist who asked the question for “speaking about Trump as if he is finished”.

Trump was impeached Wednesday over a telephone conversation where he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his potential White House challenger in 2020, the veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Putin indicated he believed this was only a pretext used by the Democrats to impeach Trump after failing to corner him over claims that Moscow interfered in the presidential elections that brought him to power. “The Democrats accused Trump of a plot with Russia, and then it emerged that there was no kind of plot. It could not be the basis of an impeachment,” said Putin.

“Then they thought up some kind of pressure on Ukraine.” (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Putin says Trump #Impeachment based on 'made-up grounds' - https://t.co/NIwjZ3HM6C Get your news featured use… https://t.co/AR9vqJzF2k
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 11:27 am

Citizenship protests: Hundreds detained; mobile, internet services suspended in Delhi - https://t.co/Xvx9Olk222 Ge… https://t.co/zoKih9QcQW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 11:12 am

US voices concern over prolonged detentions of political leaders, residents in #Kashmir - https://t.co/oUiJWlisYihttps://t.co/dUF4joEilx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 11:05 am

#CAA protests: Delhi HC issues notice to ... - https://t.co/KqcYXBt2bj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ysAdPoQHlJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 19, 2019, 11:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.