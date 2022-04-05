India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Putin signs decree on retaliatory visa measures against citizens from ‘unfriendly countries’

Putin signs decree on retaliatory visa measures against citizens from ‘unfriendly countries’
April 05
12:48 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree introducing visa restrictions for citizens from “unfriendly countries”, the Kremlin said. It added that the decision was made in retaliation to “hostile measures” taken by the European Union (EU) against Russia’s war in Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

According to the decree, Russia will partially suspend its simplified visa agreements with EU member countries along with Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The Kremlin said that the decree also ordered the Foreign Ministry to impose individual entry restrictions on foreigners and stateless persons who commit hostile acts against Russia, its citizens or legal entities.

Also Read: Germany closes airspace to Russia

Comments

comments

Tags
Joe BidenMoscowretaliatory visa measuresRussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUnfriendly CountriesUnfriendly RelationsUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.