Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pvt sector to be allowed in India’s space exploration missions

Pvt sector to be allowed in India’s space exploration missions
May 16
18:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that private companies will be allowed to take part in planetary exploration, outer space travel among other space activities, and the government will take steps to encourage private participation in the Indian space sector.

Speaking to the media, Sitharaman said that the government will provide level playing field for private companies in satellite launches and space-based services.

Centre will come up with a predictable policy and regulatory environment to private players.

The private sector will be allowed to use ISRO facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities. She further announced that liberal geospatial data policy will be framed for private sector to access remote sensing data to tech-entrepreneurs.

The announcement is part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Antibody found to block COVID-19 virus 100% in experiments - https://t.co/ORbTS2oQWg Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 16, 2020, 1:24 pm

Pvt sector to be allowed in ... - https://t.co/j2DfQfpBKY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #IllnoisNewsâ€¦ https://t.co/IjnPqherTx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 16, 2020, 1:20 pm

Wankhede Stadium to be quarantine centre - https://t.co/UAiiYRqMKq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #WankhedeStadium
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 16, 2020, 7:57 am

'US working with India on COVID-19 vaccine, sending ... - https://t.co/uNmU4WZR4s Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/3lNMJXJXX2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 16, 2020, 7:21 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.