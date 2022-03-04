India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Quad leaders discuss ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Quad leaders discuss ongoing conflict in Ukraine
March 04
09:32 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CANBERRA: The Quad leaders convened a virtual meeting on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications.

Quad Leaders – Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and President Joe Biden of the United States reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic, and political coercion, read the joint statement.
They reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.

The Quad Leaders agreed to stand up new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine, added the statement.

In their continuing pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Quad Leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months. This was the first meeting since the leaders of four Quad countries held a summit in September last year in Washington.

This meeting virtual meeting was held amid Russia’s military action in Ukraine that has led to a refugee crisis in Europan countries. Since the start of the Russian “special military operation” last week, several western countries including the US, Canada and Australia, have imposed crippling sanctions on Russia.

India has called for immediate de-escalation and advocated the path of diplomacy. (ANI)

Also Read: Foolish to harm India ties because of Ukraine vote: US Senator

Comments

comments

Tags
Australiaglobal securityIndo PacificIndo Pacific CountriesIndo Pacific UpdatesJoe BidenQuadQUAD Meeting UpdatesQUAD on UraineRussia Ukraine ConflictUSAVirtual MEetup QUADWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.