Maha man, pregnant wife found dead in New Jersey home BEED: In a shocking incident, a couple from Maharashtra’s Beed was found dead at their home in New Jersey on Wednesday by police called by neighbours who saw their minor...

US announces Freedom of Navigation Operation in Indian waters NEW DELHI: The US has announced that it conducted the Freedom of Navigation Operation (FONOP) in Indian waters in the Lakshadweep Islands, leaving the Indian security establishment in a surprise...

Queen Elizabeth II’s consort, Prince Philip passes away LONDON: Prince Philip, the consort of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday, the Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The...

Cautious optimism prevails in India-Pak ties ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India relations may have hit a small bump with the recent decision by the Imran Khan-led government to refrain from importing cotton and sugar from New Delhi...

EC resolves 99% complaints received during Assam polls GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has resolved 99 per cent of the 1,374 complaints it had received during the three-phase Assembly elections in Assam which concluded on April 6, officials said...

CoBRA commando Manhas released by Maoists, family rejoices RAIPUR: CRPF commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was held captive by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh for over 100 hours after the April 3 gun battle, was released on Thursday evening,...

Economic activity rebounds globally even as infection rates rise: Moody’s NEW YORK: Moody’s Investors Service has said that high-frequency alternative data indicates a strong rebound in economic activity even as infection rates rise and restrictive measures remain in place across...

Instagram, Facebook recover after brief outage CALIFORNIA: Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram were temporarily down on Thursday in many parts of the world for a short duration because of which users were unable to send...

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in monokini, shares stunning glimpses of Maldives’ sunset MUMBAI: Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared mesmerising glimpses of her getaway in Maldives as she viewed a gorgeous view of the sunset, clad in a monokini. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’...

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Swara Bhaskar’s birthday with a sweet note NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday celebrated the occasion of her friend and co-star Swara Bhaskar’s 33rd birthday by sharing a sweet note for her on social media....

Abhishek Bachchan wishes mother Jaya Bachchan on her birthday with throwback picture NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday shared a mesmerising throwback picture of his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, wishing her on the occasion of her 73rd birthday....

Centre betrayed youth for not providing ‘jobs and jabs’, says Congress NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday attacked the Central government on the issue of the vaccination drive for Covid-19, saying, the Modi government has ignored and betrayed the...

Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in West Bengal today NEW DELHI: Ahead of West Bengal’s phase IV elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public programs in the state on Friday. Shah will hold a press conference...

India reports highest single-day spike with over 1.31 lakh new Covid-19 cases NEW DELHI: For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new Covid-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday. According to the Union Health...

AARP analysis shows Non-group Health Insurance unaffordable for half of Adults 50-64 Special Enrollment Period and Increased ACA Subsidies could close Gaps in Health Insurance Coverage WASHINGTON: A new analysis from AARPâ€™s Public Policy Institute finds that nearly half of older adults...

Over 1,100 Bartlett residents benefit from BAPS Charities Vaccination Drive Vinod Shah CHICAGO: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on communities across the globe. As the scientific community and public officials have emphasized, widespread vaccination is an essential pillar...

Destination Karnataka event India Post News Service As part of the Destination India series focusing on States, Destination Karnataka was held on March 29, 2021. It was held in a hybrid format with...

Dr. Vivek Murthy congratulated on his confirmations US Surgeon General India Post News Service CHICAGO: Dr. Vivek Murthy was congratulated by apex body of Indian Physicians, AAPI, on his confirmation with bipartisan support for the second time as the Surgeon General...

Gujaratis of North America is celebrating Gujarat Day on May 01 Gujaratis of North America (gonausa.org) is celebrating Gujarat Day on Saturday May 01, 2021. This program will be televised on TV Asia as well as TV channel in Ahmedabad. Famous...