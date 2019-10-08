Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Qureshi says India trying to push Pak on FATF blacklistisl

Qureshi says India trying to push Pak on FATF blacklistisl
October 08
11:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday claimed that India was trying to push his country on the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Qureshi said this in an interview with BBC Urdu days after the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of FATF released its much-awaited 228-page ‘Mutual Evaluation Report’ on Saturday. The report came days ahead of the key FATF plenary meeting which will give its decision on Pakistan’s ‘grey list’ status.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the blacklist with Iran and North Korea. “India has been opposing Pakistan in the FATF and there is no secret about its intention to push Pakistan on the blacklist,” Qureshi said.

He said the world was satisfied with the progress made by Pakistan on addressing the concerns of the FATF. When asked if Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought the support of the US during his meeting with President Donald Trump last month, Qureshi said America was aware of Pakistan’s point of view. “America knows about our positions and I hope while understanding it, they (Americans) will cooperate with us. I think they (Americans) should support Pakistan after the progress made and steps taken by Pakistan, he said.

He claimed that Pakistan made a lot of efforts to follow the commitments made with the FATF and hoped that Islamabad would be able to satisfy the FATF. His comments came in the wake of the recent remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the FATF can any time blacklist the neighbouring country. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did PM Modi’s speech in UN Put that of Pak PM Imran Khan in poor light

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Malaysian PM raises Kashmir issue at UNGA, alleges India 'invaded and occupied' Kashmir - India Post-… https://t.co/GF0vv5WBJa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:38 am

19-year-old held in case of attack on journalist in Delhi's CR Park - India Post-https://t.co/WoLfYGsxZc DELHI: A 1… https://t.co/d5o4nbvWFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:25 am

Boeing did not include 'key safeguards' on 737 MAX: Report - India Post-https://t.co/wD55HznAsp YORK: Boeing left o… https://t.co/l8d19zV8Wz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:23 am

New Google Internet protocol under anti-trust probe: Report - India Post-https://t.co/9QN4vtkRfB FRANCISCO: Google… https://t.co/gTJtgukzQH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 30, 2019, 5:21 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.