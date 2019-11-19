Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Qureshi writes letter to top UN officials to reject bifurcation of Kashmir

Qureshi writes letter to top UN officials to reject bifurcation of Kashmir
November 19
11:06 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to reject India’s decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on October 31 into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — in accordance with the Indian government’s August 5 announcement revoking the state’s special status under Article 370.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that as part of his ongoing effort to highlight the Kashmir issue, Qureshi addressed another comprehensive letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 31.

It said among other things, Qureshi conveyed Pakistan’s rejection of the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated the call for the strengthening of the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

India maintains that the UNMOGIP, established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

At Pakistan’s request, Qureshi’s letter has since been circulated to the UN membership as an official document of the Security Council, the Foreign Office claimed.  Qureshi in the letter wrote that the latest communication was the continuation of his letters of August 1, 6, 13 and 26 August, and September 16, where he drew attention the latest developments in Kashmir, including its “illegal bifurcation” and continued escalation on the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi also urged the Security Council to remain actively seized of the matter and urgently address the deteriorating situation in the region that was threatening regional peace and security. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Qureshi writes letter to top UN officials to reject bifurcation of Kashmir - https://t.co/3xYAQRNPIP Get your news… https://t.co/x3fNPK2Qno
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 5:36 am

Pawar keeps Sena guessing after talks with Sonia - https://t.co/GUxpvqPaMR Get your news featured use… https://t.co/SG2fQmJArT
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 5:34 am

US extends license for businesses to work with #Huawei by 90 days - https://t.co/VvQS69nALV Get your news featured… https://t.co/Dr6IN2vTMI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 5:32 am

India to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites from US - https://t.co/jccasdkzN8 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uq41eLRnyQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 5:30 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.