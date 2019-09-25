Something went wrong with the connection!

Qureshi writes to UN Sec retary General , UNSC President on Kashmir

September 25
16:28 2019
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written to the UN Secretary General and President of the UN Security Council highlighting Pakistan’s legal case on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Office said in a statement Wednesday that the letter, along with a detailed factsheet and comprehensive annexures highlighted the “illegal, unilateral, coercive” Indian actions of August 5.

The Indian government revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Reacting to India’s move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its “internal matter”. New Delhi has also asked Islamabad to accept reality and stop its anti-India rhetoric.

Qureshi, in his letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres and UNSC President Vasily Nebenzya, said Indian action aimed at bringing about a demographic change” in Kashmir.

He said India wanted to preempt the UN-administered plebiscite” envisaged under numerous UN Security Council Resolutions to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people to join Pakistan or India. The FO said that the letter not only builds on Pakistan’s efforts to sensitise the international community about the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir but also presents its comprehensive position on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

It also contained the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements and letters to the UN in a sequential manner, laying out the international law and Pakistan’s legal case on the issue. In line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to the Kashmiri people, the Foreign Minister’s letter is part of Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to sensitise the international community to the plight of innocent Kashmiris, the FO said.

It said that India’s actions in Kashmir were a threat to regional peace and stability and hold hostage peace and development on South Asia.

Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people, the statement said, ahead of Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly on Friday. PTI

