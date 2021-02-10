R-Day Violence: Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police Special Cell to interrogate Deep Sidhu

NEW DELHI: Intelligence Bureau (IB) will interrogate actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu on Wednesday, who has been sent to 7-day police custody for his alleged role in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital on Republic Day, according to Delhi Police sources.

Questions will be posed to Sidhu regarding the farmers’ agitation leading to violence across the national capital on January 26. He is currently in Crime Branch’s custody.

Delhi Police Special Cell will also interrogate Sidhu, sources said.

Delhi Police Special-Cell team after arresting Sidhu on Tuesday produced him before a Delhi court seeking 10-day police custody but Court has sent him to 7-day police custody. Delhi Police told Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta that Deep Sidhu was the main instigator. He allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26.

Delhi Police told the Court that there is video evidence to show that Sidhu was entering Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart where the flag was unfurled.

Meanwhile, Another accused in the January 26 Delhi violence case, Iqbal Singh, was arrested by Special Cell from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night, the Delhi Police informed.

The names of Punjabi actor Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26, Delhi Police said earlier while adding that Sidhu was involved in the incident.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Comments

comments