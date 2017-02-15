Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rafale eyes naval contract for 57 aircraft

February 15
02:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

rafale-eyes-naval-contract-for-57-aircraftBENGALURU: After bagging the Euro 8.78 billion deal for 36 Rafale fighters to strengthen the IAF fleet, French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation is now eying the naval contract of 57 aircraft that is up for grabs.

The navy issued a ‘Request for Information’ last month seeking response from various manufacturers to equip its aircraft carriers with fighter jets, shelving the original plan to go in for the naval version of the indigenous Tejas.

Eric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation, said the French aviation company will pitch for the naval contract.

“We are the only company to have strictly the same aircraft for our air force and for our navy. Our Rafale for the navy and the air force are same,” he told PTI.

Early last year, a team from France had given a detailed presentation to senior navy officers on various aspects of the naval version and the benefits it would offer with two arms of defense forces using Rafale fighter jets.

“In case we have the new contract for the navy, we will benefit from the local implementation of the Rafale production (for the air force),” Trappier said.

The air force is also looking to procure fighter jets to replenish its aging fleet. Dassault has already begun manufacturing the initial lot of the 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force.

Like other defense companies vying for the multi-billion dollar contract, Dassault too has offered to set up a manufacturing line in India.

“We started to think seriously about producing Rafale in India a long time ago. We will start production of parts of Rafale, which is a part of the exisiting contract.

“It will not only be Rafale, but parts of Falcon (fighter jet) will be produced in India. We want to have a serious footprint under the Make in India program.

“If we get new contract for more Rafale jets, it will help us to develop more capabilities and we will have an assembly line in India,” Trappier said.–PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.