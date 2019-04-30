Something went wrong with the connection!

Rafale: SC gives Rahul Gandhi opportunity to file another affidavit on his remarks

April 30
16:23 2019
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday gave another opportunity to Congress President Rahul Gandhi to file one more affidavit relating to his alleged contemptuous “chowkidar chor hai” remark, which the apex court said was wrongly attributed to it.

Though Gandhi, through his counsel, admitted he made a mistake by wrongly attributing the remark to the apex court, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi observed that in the affidavit filed, at one point the Congress is admitting the mistake and at one point denying of making contemptuous remarks.

“We have great difficulty in understanding what you want to say in the affidavit,” said the bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The top court told Gandhi’s counsel that it was not concerned with the political stand narrated in the affidavit.

Gandhi said the use of word regret in the affidavit is like an apology for wrongly attributing the remark which was never made by the apex court.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who had filed the contempt petition against Gandhi, said it is the grossest kind of contempt.

The court posted the matter for hearing on May 6. PTI

