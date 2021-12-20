India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Raging’ Omicron will strain US hospitals: Fauci

‘Raging’ Omicron will strain US hospitals: Fauci
December 20
15:37 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has been “raging” through the US and the world, it is likely to put strain on the hospital system in the country in the coming weeks, warned President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading,” Fauci was quoted as saying on NBC News, referring to the Omicron variant.

“It is just raging through the world, really.” He said Omicron is likely to overtake the Delta variant in the US.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Omicron has been detected in 89 countries. It is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, the agency said, including in countries with high levels of population immunity. The variant already accounts for the majority of cases in the UK.

“Our hospitals, if things look like they’re looking now, in the next week or two, are going to be very stressed with people,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, was quoted as saying to ABC news on Sunday.

“We have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated. And that’s going to be a real problem for stress on the hospital system,” he warned.

The warning comes as Covid-19 infections in America have spiked over the past week: both New York State and the District of Columbia have reported successive days of record cases. The risk of infection is particularly high for those among Americans who are either unvaccinated or did not receive a booster shot.

Further, according to early data, the Omicron variant might cause less severe disease than Delta. However, public health and infectious disease experts caution that it is too early to tell, because hospitalisations in the UK and South Africa — with high Omicron cases — continue to rise. Thus, the WHO has also noted that the variant could surge hospital admissions even if it is less severe.

“When you have so many, many infections, even if it is less severe, that overcomes this slight to moderate diminution in severity,” Dr. Fauci said.

Yet Fauci said that he didn’t anticipate the US moving toward broad shutdowns.

“I don’t foresee the kind of lockdowns that we’ve seen before, but I certainly see the potential for stress on our hospital system,” he said.

White House officials have so far ruled out any new travel restrictions, though the US does now require a Covid test within one day of travelling to America. Fauci also urged Americans to be “prudent” with their holiday plans and to “wear masks in airports and on planes”.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country is now averaging more than 125,000 new Covid-19 cases a day. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 50,846,828 and 806,439, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Comments

comments

Tags
Joe BidenOmicronOmicron In USAOmicron VariantUS Omicron CasesUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.