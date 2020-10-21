India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China
October 21
18:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WAYANAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “maintaining silence” over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km of Indian territory.

Gandhi, who was interacting with the media in his parliamentary constituency, alleged the NDA government did not want the attention of people to go to the tensions caused by China on the border.
“Have you heard the Prime Minister talking about China in the past couple of months? Why do you think he is not saying the word China? It is because he doesn’t want to take the attention of the people of the country to the fact that Chinese have occupied our land. Chinese have occupied 1,200 square Kilometers of our territory,” Gandhi said.

“I ask the Prime Minister when are you planning to remove Chinese from our territory. Do you think there is an issue bigger than that right now? Why does the Prime Minister not have a word to say about Bharat Mata’s territory? It’s a strange thing,” he added.

There has been a border stand-off following transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh in April-May. India has conveyed to China that any attempt to “unilaterally” change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control is not at all acceptable. India has also said China should sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops at the earliest from all friction and take steps to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ladakh.

The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks over the border row. A statement released after the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China held in Chushul on October 12 said the two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

The Indian side has prepared itself for long-term deployment in the high mountainous region in view of the prevailing situation. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India https://t.co/JMwjyoo7Ay
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 2:30 pm

    Search underway for missing ... - https://t.co/tsP5uPWHaX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 1:03 pm

    Sindh Police rise in defiance against Army ... - https://t.co/uhXAGsOb4R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Karachi #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState #PakistanDemocraticMovement
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 12:57 pm

    Donald Trump abruptly leaves CBS ... - https://t.co/LID9kPHsJ1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - October 21, 2020, 12:55 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.