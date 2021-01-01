India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on New Year, says farmers fighting unjust forces

Rahul Gandhi extends wishes on New Year, says farmers fighting unjust forces
January 01
10:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the New Year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government and said his heart is with the farmers and labourers who are fighting ‘unjust forces’.

“As the New Year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy New Year to all,” the Congress leader tweeted.
Gandhi has been slamming the government on multiple occasions on the issue of farmers and migrant labourers.

On December 24, after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with other party members to discuss the demands made by farmers, he said, “India is now an imaginary democracy”.

It has been more than a month that farmers are protesting against the new farm laws brought by the government. They are demanding for the complete repeal of all the three farm laws while the government suggested at amending the laws.

There have been several rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers. These have remained inconclusive so far and there is another round of meeting between them on January 4. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    'On to next one without you': Irrfan Khan's son ... - https://t.co/vxxg4eh0kR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #BabilKhan #BabilKhanInstagram #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #FathersonBond #Hollywood #IrrfanKhan #IrrfanKhanMovies #IshiKapoor
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 6:04 am

    NZ vs Pak: Hoping for even better performances ... - https://t.co/SrlhEnjknY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #FawadAlamTest #IndianPremierLeague #IPL #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 6:01 am

    WHO issues Emergency Use ... - https://t.co/xaeA3UpMMM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #BioNTechCOVID19Vaccine #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 5:45 am

    @timesofindia: Trump extends freeze on H-1B, other work visas until March 31; Indian IT professionals to be hit https://t.co/lw3RiPyU8B via @TOIBusiness
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 5:42 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.