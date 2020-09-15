Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on Centre over migrant workers’ death, job losses during lockdown NEW DELHI: Did no migrant workers die during the COVID-19 induced lockdown phase if the Centre does not have any record of the same, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on...

Xi’s ability to intimidate runs dry as China fails to subdue Indian troops at LAC WASHINGTON: China’s failure to push around the Indian troops in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) means that the ability of Chinese President Xi Jinping to intimidate anyone has reduced....

US State Dept releases new webpage on China’s atrocities on Uyghurs in Xinjiang WASHINGTON: The US State Department has released a new webpage highlighting the Chinese government’s human rights abuses committed against Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang Province in northwestern China....

Is project Khalistan dead and buried? Not really CHANDIGARH: A comprehensive reading of the ‘Khalistan’–A project of Pakistan’ from Macdonald-Laurier Institute would make it appear that the only people interested in keeping alive the ‘Khalistan’ movement are some...

Big B 1st celebrity voice on Amazon Alexa in India NEW DELHI: Amazon Alexa on Monday announced a partnership with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to create a unique voice experience for its Indian fans. The Amazon Alexa team will work closely...

Nvidia close to acquiring chip maker ARM for $40bn: Report SAN FRANSISCO: US-based graphic giant Nvidia is close to acquiring SoftBank-owned UK chip company ARM in a deal valued at more than $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on...

‘Photos, videos allowed in flight, not recording equipment’ NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday said that passengers on board a flight can take photos and videos, but cannot use any recording equipment which...

$100k reward offered to nab suspect who shot LA deputies LOS ANGELES: A $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who shot two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. The...

Exiting China will ensure subsidies to Japanese firms entering India NEW DELHI: Japan has announced a $221 million China exit subsidy for Japanese companies to shift their base to India and other regions. In April, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, outgoing...

Lockdown prevented up to 29 lakh Covid-19 cases: Vardhan NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday told the Lok Sabha that the nationwide lockdown had helped prevent up to 29 lakh coronavirus cases and 78,000 deaths in...

China launches new tech database to help communities fight Covid-19 BEIJING: The Chinese government is compiling a database of technologies that can be used to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a post on...

India’s Aug WPI up, riding on high food, fuel pricesÂ NEW DELHI: High food, fuel and manufactured goods’ prices accelerated India’s August wholesale inflation, official data showed on Monday. On sequential level, India’s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices...

Hundreds of veterans rally against ‘intolerant hooliganism’ by Sena ‘criminals’ NEW DELHI: Hundreds of veterans including a Retired Air Chief Marshal, 3 Retired Vice Admirals and 5 Air Marshals have jointly come out in support of Navy veteran Madan Sharma,...

Single-day Covid-19 cases hit record high: WHO GENEVA: The number of single-day coronavirus cases globally has hit a new record high, said the World Health Organization (WHO). In a statement on Sunday, the WHO said that there were...

Global Covid-19 cases top 28.8mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 922,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the...

India records 92K new cases, Covid tally crosses 48L NEW DELHI: With a massive spike of 92,071 cases, including 1,136 deaths in 24 hours, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 48,46,427, according to the Ministry of Health and...

Kangana meets Maha Governor, requests ‘justice be given to me’ MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday afternoon, amidst escalating tension between her and the ruling...

Umar Khalid arrested in connection with NE Delhi riotsÂ NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February...

Farooq attends Parliament 1st time after Art 370 abrogation NEW DELHI: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament for the first time after a gap of more than a year since the abrogation...