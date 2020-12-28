India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rahul Gandhi on personal trip abroad, will be absent for party’s Foundation Day

Rahul Gandhi on personal trip abroad, will be absent for party’s Foundation Day
December 28
10:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will not attend the party’s 136th Foundation Day program on December 28 as he will be travelling abroad, the party said on Sunday.

Party general secretary and communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala told ANI today, “Rahul Gandhi is currently travelling on a short personal trip.”
According to sources, Rahul Gandhi left the country on Sunday morning and will be away for few days.

He is travelling amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against agricultural laws. Gandhi led a delegation which met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 17 and submitted the memorandum along with a purported 2 crore signatures of the farmers against the recently enacted laws.

The Congress MP also did not attend the meeting of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders to review the party’s performance in the local body elections. The state in-charge Tariq Anwar who is on a tour of Kerala is taking review meeting on the issue.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its state units to observe the party’s foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising ‘Tiranga Yatras’ and running a social media campaign ‘Selfie with Tiranga’.

“December 28 marks the 136th year of the foundation of Indian National Congress (INC). On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions,” the AICC said in a press release. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Rahul Gandhi on personal trip abroad, ... - https://t.co/DyGVRINFsn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona #Italy #NarendraModi #Political
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 4:53 am

    Year Ender 2020: The most entertaining ... - https://t.co/oviRJYD8UJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AngreziMedium #Bollywood #Bulbull #Celebrities #Crown #DownloadWebSeries #Entertainment #FreeNetflixIndia #GulaboSitabo #Hollywood #KanganaRanaut
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 4:49 am

    Army Chief Naravane proceeds on 3-day visit to Republic of Korea - https://t.co/pLXPM9ssXt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BipinRawat #CDS #Defence #DefenceMinister #DRDO #India #IndiaCapabilities #IndianAirForce #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #MMNaravane #QRSAMMissile
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 4:44 am

    Had no desire to become CM, BJP can have the ... - https://t.co/I2VopVbhjT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElection2020 #BiharElections #ChiargPaswan #ChiragPaswanEducation #CorruptionInBihar #ElectionCampaign #India #LJPVotes
    h J R

    - December 28, 2020, 4:40 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.