Rahul Gandhi on personal trip abroad, will be absent for party’s Foundation Day

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will not attend the party’s 136th Foundation Day program on December 28 as he will be travelling abroad, the party said on Sunday.

Party general secretary and communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala told ANI today, “Rahul Gandhi is currently travelling on a short personal trip.”

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi left the country on Sunday morning and will be away for few days.

He is travelling amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation against agricultural laws. Gandhi led a delegation which met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 17 and submitted the memorandum along with a purported 2 crore signatures of the farmers against the recently enacted laws.

The Congress MP also did not attend the meeting of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders to review the party’s performance in the local body elections. The state in-charge Tariq Anwar who is on a tour of Kerala is taking review meeting on the issue.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its state units to observe the party’s foundation day on December 28 through various campaigns including organising ‘Tiranga Yatras’ and running a social media campaign ‘Selfie with Tiranga’.

“December 28 marks the 136th year of the foundation of Indian National Congress (INC). On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions,” the AICC said in a press release. (ANI)

Comments

comments