Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Rahul Gandhi red flags Hydroxychloroquine export to US

Rahul Gandhi red flags Hydroxychloroquine export to US
April 07
15:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has red flagged the export of hydroxychloroquine to the United states and said that the “life saving” drug should be made available to the country first.

The central government has decided to lift ban on the export of this drug. Congress leader slammed the US President on his “retaliation” jibe on the issue of the drug export. “Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but life saving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader said that there are reports that hydroxychloroquine is out of stock in the retail market as the government decided to export the drug which is essentially to be used by frontline corona warriors.

The World Health Organisation has recommended to use this anti-malarial drug as preventive medecine, including for health workers medics and paramedics. The government has decided to lift a partial ban on hydroxychloroquine after US President Donald Trump requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to export the drug to aid America’s fight against the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Official sources told IANS that the government will clear the existing orders immediately on humanitarian grounds. The Centre, sources said, will not ban but restrict the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol depending on the availability of stock after meeting domestic requirements.

President Trump had called Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to supply the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that is being used to treat Covid-19 patients and as prophylactic by the frontline health care workers deployed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Modi government had imposed a ban on export of the drug since the coronavirus outbreak hit India.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Rahul Gandhi red flags #Hydroxychloroquine export to US - https://t.co/3hQ4xL3Y7X Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pV2joQnjEl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:38 am

#Whatsapp limits frequently forwarding messages to 1 chat at a time - https://t.co/b2W1QFlpgj Get your news featur… https://t.co/rGpoY0ZN8H
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:23 am

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in E ... - https://t.co/p6H7sv3X2M Get your news featured use… https://t.co/1qYBrnxi8F
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:16 am

Indian-origin surgeon dies of COVID-19 in UK - https://t.co/9z5vThoC0N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ZN6oie9wKv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:11 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.