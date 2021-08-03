India Post News Paper

Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle to Parliament to protest fuel hike

Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle to Parliament to protest fuel hike
August 03
14:20 2021
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday rode a bicycle to the parliament in protest of rise in fuel prices particularly petrol which has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in various parts of the country.

Earlier in a show of unity, 15 opposition parties attended the breakfast meeting hosted by Rahul Gandh at Constitution Club. During the meet Rahul Gandhi said, “the most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice of the people is united, the more powerful this voice will become, it will be more difficult for BJP-RSS to suppress.”

They also discussed the current political situation after the Pegasus snooping project was revealed.Â The parties which attended the meeting included — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, RSP, KCM, JMM, National Conference (NC), Trinamool Congress, DMK and LJD.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party, however, stayed away from the meeting.Â After the meeting, Rahul Gandhi also sent out a tweet saying, “One priority – our country, our people.”Â The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row but the government says that after the IT Minister’s statement only clarification can be sought. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has termed it as a “non issue”.

BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, India, Fuel Prices, Narendra Modi, Petrol prices, political
