India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Rahul Gandhi to interact with IOC Refinery employees in Assam today

Rahul Gandhi to interact with IOC Refinery employees in Assam today
March 20
11:20 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to interact with employees at the IOC Refinery in Assam’s Tinsukia on Saturday.

The leader will also address two public meetings — one in Jorhat at 1 pm and the other in Gohpur at 2.30 pm.
Rahul Gandhi, who is on his two-day visit to Assam will also release the party’s manifesto for the poll-bound Assam today at 4.45 pm at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office.

Speaking to ANI Congress Spokesperson AICC in-charge of Media for Assam Polls Gourav Vallabh has said, “We are giving ‘five guarantees’ to the people of Assam which are the key points of our manifesto and is agreed by the alliance partners too as a part of Common Minimum Program.

He also mentioned that the manifesto will promise no implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam. Other than this, the manifesto of Congress will also mention Rs 365 for tea workers, 200 units of free electricity and Rs 2000 for housewives a month. Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – MYBETTING.IN

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III hold delegation-level talks at Vigyan Bhawan. CDS General Bipin Rawat and the three Services Chiefs are also present at the meeting. https://t.co/zZ7coe9g4Z
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:54 am

US Defence Secretary attends wreath-laying ceremony at National ... - https://t.co/2kxe9YAnwK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #IndiaUSRelations #IndoUSRelations #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NationalWarMemorial #Republicans #UnitedStates
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:53 am

Rahul Gandhi to interact ... - https://t.co/WD1HKov5gf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AssamCampaign #AssamElections #BJP #BorderAreas #Congress #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IOCRefineryEmployeesInAssam #LAC #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi #Political #RahulGandhi #Tinsukia
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:50 am

#Finland retains title of #World's Happiest Country - https://t.co/yzNdFtUEd0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FinlandNews #FinlandUpdates #HappiestCountry #WorldsHappiestCountry #WorldsMostPollutedCities
h J R

- March 20, 2021, 5:44 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.